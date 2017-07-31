These Idaho Vets Have Found the Perfect Way to Deal with PTSD
Veterans of the Salmon River Valley are on to something. They have a new approach to help their brothers and sisters dealing with PTSD and it's a perfect Idaho idea.
If you're not familiar with PTSD, it's Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. The US Department of Veterans Affairs mentions what can bring this condition on.
A number of factors can increase the chance that someone will have PTSD, many of which are not under that person's control. For example, having a very intense or long-lasting traumatic event or getting injured during the event can make it more likely that a person will develop PTSD. PTSD is also more common after certain types of trauma, like combat and sexual assault.
Check out this video from The American Legion which showcases a new approach by Idaho Veterans of the Salmon River Valley.
River Therapy from The American Legion on Vimeo.
According to the American Legion Vimeo channel, their ranks have grown from 10 to 50 in just one year. That's an incredible response to an equally amazing program.
May these veterans find the healing they seek and so richly deserve.