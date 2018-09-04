They Came in Peace But Also as Americans

The movie First Man has a glaring omission.

He believes his late colleague wouldn’t be pleased by the choice made by the filmmaker

The Apollo 11 Astronauts are not seen raising and saluting the American flag during the first moon landing. Hollywood elites and one of the actors (a Canadian is playing Armstrong) claim the hero saw the landing as a global achievement.

My friend, Lt. Colonel Steve Hyle, worked alongside the first man to walk on the moon. They served on the Shuttle Challenger Commission. He believes his late colleague wouldn’t be pleased by the choice made by the filmmaker. The Colonel joined me on-air. You can hear the discussion here .