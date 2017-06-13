They’re Back! Shoshone Falls Return after Recent Low Flows

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) If you missed the natural wonder of Shoshone Falls in the past few weeks, they are back thanks to higher flows. As of earlier this week, the cameras above Shoshone Falls show the falls are running at a much higher rate than they have been in the last few weeks. According to data from the United States Geological Survey, flows past Milner Dam, upstream from the falls, are a little more than 2,200 cubic feet per second.

In mid-May flows dropped from 10,000 cfs to 300 cfs and remained that way until now, leaving the rocks exposed at the falls to many visitors who traveled to see them. Viewing season for the falls got an early start this year in February when flows began running at more than 4,000 cfs (see video below), which is usually an uncommon sight at that time of the year.

In the past week the Bureau of Reclamation has been releasing water from dams in the Upper Snake River System, such as Palisades and Jackson Lake Dam, to make room for recent snow melt in Wyoming where much of the Snake River water comes from. See the live feed of Shoshone Falls right HERE