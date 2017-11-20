Third Person Dies After Jerome County Crash

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A third person has died from injuries sustained in a two vehicle crash that happened last weekend in Jerome County. Idaho State Police say

Cole A. Hatcher, 23, of Jerome, died from his injuries at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise on Thursday, five days after two others were killed in the same crash. Martina E. Rivera Sandoval, age 44, of Jerome, and a juvenile passenger were also killed when one driver failed to yield at a stop sign. ISP first reported the crash on November 11, at around 9:30 p.m. Shentasha Bybee, age 20 of Rexburg, ran a stop sign and hit a minivan carrying a family. Hatcher was a passenger in Byee's car. Read the full story here .