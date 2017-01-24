This Bacon Invention Might Be The Best Thing Ever (WATCH)

Just when you thought that bacon couldn't get any better, there's this. I present to you the Bacon Express. It's an invention that just might be the best thing ever.

What is the Bacon Express? It looks like a toaster, but it's not. Well, it's kinda like a toaster. But, it's beautiful.

Here's how it works: You lift the Bacon Express lid and put the raw bacon over the metal rack. Then, you turn the knob on the right and set the bacon thickness and how crispy you want it. And, in a few minutes, you have what we all need and crave - bacon.

This miracle product takes away the one suck part of making bacon the regular way and that's grease. Yes, it's true. The Bacon Express might just save your life...your doctor might say.

It may need to save your life to justify the cost, because bacon glory like this does not come cheap. According to the official manufacturer website, the Bacon Express will run you a cool $72.95.