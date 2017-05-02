This Fake Burley, Idaho Utility Website is Trying to Rip You Off
More and more people are taking advantage of the convenience of paying their bills online. But, if you live in Burley, you need to be careful. There's a fake utilities website that is trying to rip you off.
This warning came from the Cassia County Sheriff's Facebook page about a new site that is specifically targeting Burley residents.
One of the fake Burley utility websites is here. This site has nothing to do with Burley utilities.
The REAL Burley, Idaho website where you can pay your bills online is HERE. When in doubt, do not hesitate to contact the city of Burley through their official contacts on their official website. This is one case where that "official" word could be the difference between you and your money and/or identity being stolen.