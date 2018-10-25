This is Costco’s Best Selling Item!

It’s a great place to buy coffee in large cans. And dietary supplements and razors and toothpaste. You can get chicken ready to go. Some love the pizza and the baton sized hotdogs.

Costco is an American institution. The store’s top selling item is an American necessity. Toilet paper ! I’ve seen people with second carts to handle the large bails they’re buying. Let’s face it, nobody wants to run out on a snowy night when even a short drive to the corner store is a challenge. Costco can leave you with a closet full of paper.