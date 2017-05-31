This is How Much Nuclear Waste We Have in Idaho

Have you ever asked a question then regretted it when you got the answer? That's what happened to me when I decided to research how much nuclear waste we have stored in Idaho. The answer? A lot.

I'm gonna blame part of this on C-Net. They shared a story about how much nuclear waste is stored in each state. According to their calculation, Idaho has OVER 130 METRIC TONS of nuclear waste. Are we glowing in the dark yet?

It's a good thing we've never had any type of nuclear accidents in Idaho, right? Oh, wait...