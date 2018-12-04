This Is Not A Drill! Free Breakfast At Chick-Fil-A In Twin Falls

It isn't every day, but Tuesday's during the month of December is the next best thing! Plus, it is pretty easy to do.

Every Tuesday in December (sorry we missed this Tuesday) all you have to do to score free breakfast is scan the app on your phone! You even have a choice of breakfast items. You can get Egg White Grill, Hashbrown Scramble bowl or a 4 count of Chick-n-Minis!



Sure this is a great way for Chick-Fil-A to get people to download their app, but free breakfast on a free app sounds pretty easy to me.