This Is Us: Idaho Hillbilly Version

If you don't follow the Idaho Hillbilly on YouTube, your life is not complete. I love these guys and especially now that they've decided to do their own "This Is Us" episodes.

The Idaho Hillbilly is an off-the-grid family that documents their life on YouTube. They're awesome. I'm guessing they have been inspired by the popular TV show, "This Is Us" based on their newest videos. They have started to tell their own love story and it's epic.

I knew this was gonna be good when she started describing how she was a "freshman in 10th grade". Give me a second to figure that one out.

Then, the part about how their moms went to the same fitness place and how he followed her to the store and eventually opened her package of pistachios. Awesome.