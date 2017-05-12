This is What It’s Like to Land a Plane in the Idaho Wilderness (WATCH)

This is as close as most of us will get to being an eagle. A brand new video has been shared that shows exactly what it's like to land a plane in the remote Idaho wilderness.

The view of that beautiful Idaho lake is worth it.

YouTube channel idahobackcountryflying shared this exciting (and more than a little terrifying) video of a recent flight into the Idaho woods. It's at about the 1:49 mark that things get good.

It's technically a landing strip, but truly resembles an old dirt road more than a runway. There's not much room for error with trees on both sides of the landing area. A strong crosswind is not your friend in this scenario.

If you thought the landing was cool, check out the takeoff at the 3:46 mark. The view of that beautiful Idaho lake is worth it.