This Just Might Be the Most Awesome Movie of Idaho’s Total Solar Eclipse (WATCH)

I will admit that I figured I had watched my last movie of the historic total solar eclipse that passed directly over Idaho in August. I was wrong.

This brand new video was just shared by Nate Atwater. Nate obviously knows what he's doing when it comes to cameras. Watch this and you'll understand what I'm talking about.

In his description, Nate thanked his friends who helped him carry all of his camera gear up the mountain to where he shot this video. I would like to thank them also. Of all the total solar eclipse movies I've seen, I think this is the best of them all.

Be sure to follow Nate on Instagram for more of his awesome work.