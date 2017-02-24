This Kimberly Home Costs Less Than Most New Cars

I've shared some elaborate mansions and properties that most of us couldn't afford even if we won the lottery a couple times. But, there's a new home that's just been listed on Zillow that costs less than most new cars and it's not bad at all.

The address is 715 Center Street E TRLR 109 in Kimberly, Idaho. It's a 3-bed, 2-bath manufactured home that includes some decent extras. With this home, you get a covered patio, covered car port and the children's play set is included, too.

Let's face it. For the asking price of only $20,000, you would be hard-pressed to find a new car for that money. And, when you factor in the high cost of rent in the Magic Valley, owning a home for estimated payments of $99 doesn't sound bad at all.

Frances Alves of Keller Williams is the listing agent, if you'd like a tour.

