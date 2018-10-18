This Magic Valley Man Disappeared 21 Years Ago On A Snowy Night

One of the Magic Valley's oldest missing persons cases involves a man who left a note, told his niece he loved her, and walked out the door of his Jerome residence just after midnight during a snow storm, and has never been seen again.

This video details the case of Patrick Jason Beavers. He left a note stating that he wished for his belongings to go to his mother, and that his "time here is up." The evening was April 3, 1997. Patrick would be 45 years old now.

If you know the whereabouts of Patrick, please contact the Jerome Police Department .