This Man Tried To Break Into A Twin Falls Car Tuesday Morning

There has been yet another attempted car break-in in the city of Twin Falls. This most recent occurrence happened in the early morning hours on Tuesday, February 5.

Tuesday's incident happened at approximately 1:17 a.m. No damage was reported by the automobile's owner, a woman by the name of Tori Morrison. Morrison has had her car broken into once before in Twin Falls. The attempted theft happened between O'Leary and Morningside, on Sherry Drive.

"We need to put an end to this," said Morrison, referring to several car break-ins in the area in recent weeks. Multiple thefts took place at a number of different locations in Twin Falls the week of January 21, 2019.

Many bike thefts have also been occurring in the city recently. The most recent one that was brought to our attention took place October 16. A Twin Falls' woman had parts stripped from two bicycles that were locked on her property that evening.

If you recognize either one of these individuals, please contact the Twin Falls Police Department, at 208-735-4357.