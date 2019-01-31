This Might Be 2019’s First Southwest Idaho Teen Reported Missing

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children; Boise, ID

The Center for Missing and Exploited Children recently added another profile to its long list of Idaho teens that are presently unaccounted for.

Nickolas Tuckness,16, was last seen on January 11, 2019. Information on the national website regarding Nickolas lists him at 5'10'' and 130 pounds. He is a white male, with blonde hair and blue eyes, and was last seen in the Boise area.

Tuckness was born July 7, 2002. There are currently 23 missing persons archived in the center's database for the state of Idaho. Anyone who might come into contact with Tuckness is being asked to contact the Boise Police Department, at 208-377-6790, or the national missing persons hotline, at 1-800-THE LOST (800-843-5678).

For an updated list of missing persons throughout the state, click here . A missing persons clearing house was also set up in 1999 in the state of Idaho to assist with tracking those who have disappeared.