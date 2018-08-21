This Quirky Idaho Town Holds a World’s Record

I admit I didn’t find time for the ride.

Plans were to ride to the top of the mountain and stop for lunch but my schedule didn’t jive with the first trip uphill

This summer I visited Kellogg, Idaho, which according to Only in Your State is home to the longest gondola ride in the world. Plans were to ride to the top of the mountain and stop for lunch but my schedule didn’t jive with the first trip uphill. My goal is to return sometime soon and it’s at the top of the bucket list.

Kellogg is a truly unique place. Along the streets there are sculptures of giants, knights battling dragons, train engines and a little Red Baron in his plane. A diner at one end of town resembles an alpine lodge. It served some great comfort food. I had a plateful of biscuits and gravy for breakfast.