This Restaurant Named as Having the Best Breakfast in Gooding
If you find yourself traveling through Gooding at breakfast time, here's where you should stop for a bite to eat.
According to YELP, the Western Cafe is the best place in Gooding to eat breakfast. And most of the rviews claim that the staff is nothing short of awesome... There were some especially nice things said about Sam the waiter.
Best place in town for breakfast... Sam is the nicest guy around, even to those who don't eat bacon! :) - MP
Love the food! Sam the waiter is very attentive and nice! Love going here! Prices are good too. - Beth R
What's interesting about Trip Advisor reviews, is that sometimes they are spot on and other times they differ from what locals might say. If you think someone else deserves the best breakfast crown in Gooding, be sure to comment and let us know.