Twin Falls Restaurant Will Deliver Your Thanksgiving Dinner
Here's a pretty affordable option to have someone else do the Thanksgiving cooking for you this year.
The Depot Grill in Twin Falls is providing ready to serve Thanksgiving dinners. Each individually packaged meal consists of all the stuff that you'd expect to find on your Thanksgiving plate.
- Sliced Roasted Turkey
- Mashed Potatoes
- Sage Dressing
- Gravy
- Candied Yams
- Green Beans
- Cranberry Sauce
- Ambrosia Salad
- Dinner Rolls with Honey
- Pumpkin Pie
Meals are $8.95 per person and orders can be made by filling out a form and faxing it to 208-737-6727 or by calling 208-737-0710. You can also drop by the Depot Grill and place your order.
Dinners can be picked up at the Depot Grill on November 22nd or 23rd by 9pm. You can also make arrangements for the dinners to be delivered for an additional $4.00 per household.