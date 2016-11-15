Twin Falls Restaurant Will Deliver Your Thanksgiving Dinner

Here's a pretty affordable option to have someone else do the Thanksgiving cooking for you this year.

You can also make arrangements for the dinners to be delivered for an additional $4.00 per household.

The Depot Grill in Twin Falls is providing ready to serve Thanksgiving dinners. Each individually packaged meal consists of all the stuff that you'd expect to find on your Thanksgiving plate.

Sliced Roasted Turkey

Mashed Potatoes

Sage Dressing

Gravy

Candied Yams

Green Beans

Cranberry Sauce

Ambrosia Salad

Dinner Rolls with Honey

Pumpkin Pie

Meals are $8.95 per person and orders can be made by filling out a form and faxing it to 208-737-6727 or by calling 208-737-0710. You can also drop by the Depot Grill and place your order.