This Winter Has Put Massive Levels Of Snow On The South Hills

Winter may have been late in arriving but it has more than made up for it in the last few weeks. We've had a lot of snow drop here in the valley but in the South Hills it is a snow loving skiers dream. Magic Mountain Ski Resort is reporting 3 and a half to 4 feet of fresh powder over the last few days..

Pomerelle Mountain is also reporting around 4 feet of new snow over the last few days making it pretty much perfect to get to the slopes anywhere in Southern Idaho.

More snow is expected in Southern Idaho this weekend which is good news for those heading to the hills to play and for the rest of us it is a sign that we all should stay in our houses and wait for spring to get here.

Which group are you in - heading to play in the snow or staying home?