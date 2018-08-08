This Year’s Washington Apple Crop Estimated at 131 Million Boxes

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — This year's Washington apple crop is estimated at 131 million 40-pound boxes. That's according to the Washington State Tree Fruit Association, which says this year's crop is down 2 percent from the 2017 harvest of 134 million boxes. The association says farmers are anticipating excellent quality fruit from the nation's largest apple crop. The association said Tuesday that Gala is expected to be the most numerous variety at 24 percent of production. Red Delicious at projected at just under 22 percent, while Fuji is 13.5 percent and Granny Smith is at 13 percent of total production. Honeycrisp is forecast to come in at 10.8 percent of the total crop. Apple harvest typically begins in August and continues into November.