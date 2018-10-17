TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Students from south to north Idaho will participate in a worldwide earthquake preparedness drill on Thursday. As part of the Great Shake Out Earthquake Drills, more than 71,000 schools in Idaho are set to join in the drill to help prepare young people for a seismic event. Idaho is not immune to earthquakes, in 1983 a 6.9 magnitude earthquake shook the mountain community of Challis that resulted in the death of two children walking to school. Eastern Idaho often is shook by smaller quakes on a regular basis. Several schools in southern Idaho are signed up to participate in the drill including Carey, Filer, Oakley and Bridge Academy in Twin Falls, according to shakeout.org . The program offers tips on what to do in the event of an earthquake like drop, cover, and hold on. The drill will start at 10:18 a.m. Thursday.

