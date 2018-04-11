Three Horses Struck West of Hammett

HAMMETT, Idaho (KLIX) Three horses were hit by a vehicle east of Hammett early this morning, two of them were killed. The Elmore County Sheriff's Office says the horses had been hit on Old Highway 30 about nine miles east of the small community. Two of the animals were already dead when sheriff deputies arrived on scene. Officials were unable to located the third injured horse that may have run off into the desert. The sheriff's office says there was possibly a fourth horse. Volunteers were called in to located the missing animal.