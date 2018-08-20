Three People Injured in Rollover Near Burley Saturday

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX) Three people from out of state were injured in a one vehicle crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 84 near Burley. Brian Hart of Buckeye, Arizona, was driving a Mercedes ML350 east on the interstate when he went off the roadway and rolled into the median at around 9:14 a.m. Saturday, according to Idaho State Police. Hart, age 27, was flown by air ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. His two passengers Melissa Irish, age 30, and Thomas Hart, age 39, both of Utah, were also taken to hospitals; Irish was flown to a Utah hospital. ISP says no one in the vehicle had a seat belt on. Cassia County Sheriff's Office and Intermountain Cassia Regional Paramedics along with Malta Ambulance responded to the crash.