Three Vehicle Crash on US30

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A three vehicle crash completely blocked Highway 30 for more than two hours Thursday evening in Twin Falls.



According to Idaho State Police, Garrett Harrell, 19, of Kimberly, was head east on US30 when he veered into the opposing lane in front of another vehicle, a Ford pickup driven by Mark Greene, 46, of Filer.

Police say Harrell overcorrected and hit Greene’s pickup. Another car was damaged by debris from the crash. Greene had to be taken by ground ambulance to the hospital. Everyone had been wearing seat belts. The road was blocked for about two and a half hours.