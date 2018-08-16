Thunderstorms Could Spark Magic Valley Wildfires

Thunderstorms expected before the weekend won’t do anyone much good. The rain falling on the Magic Valley will be intense but brief.

Western fire season just begs for a reconsideration of federal land management.

It certainly won’t be a soaker replenishing the moisture in the soil.

Lightning strikes have been the cause of several wildfires in North and Eastern Idaho this summer. So far we’ve dodged that bullet locally.

Western fire season just begs for a reconsideration of federal land management. There is a lengthy story about the growing strength of wildfires in Idaho but the writers don’t spend much time on land issues and instead talk man-made climate change.