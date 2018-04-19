Tickets Being Sold for Lights & Lasers Show

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – A three-day laser light show will dazzle residents and visitors of southern Idaho in May.

Lights & Lasers at Shoshone Falls is scheduled for May 17-19 at Shoshone Falls Park, and tickets for the event are being sold now through Southern Idaho Tourism .

General admission tickets for those 12 years and older are $12, said Executive Director Melissa Barry. Tickets for those under 12 years old cost $6, and children 5 years and younger get in for free. There’s also limited VIP tickets that cost $50.

The laser display will be synchronized to music against the backdrop of Shoshone Falls.

For additional information, visit Southern Idaho Tourism .

_____

Andrew Weeks may be reached at Andrew.Weeks@townsquaremedia.com or 208-737-6012