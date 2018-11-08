Time for a Pause from Politics?

Election Day is over. Thanksgiving is coming. Then Christmas and the New Year. Do we toss aside political talk because people are thinking turkey and goodwill to men? Heck, no!

The Californians in his district decided they wanted a State Representative to go to Boise and argue for constituents who aren’t sure which public bathroom to use!

I’m not sure everyone is thinking goodwill. One of the finest public servants I’ve ever met lost an election to someone named Muffy. I’m still steamed. Steve Miller from Fairfield is also one of the smartest persons I’ve ever met. The smartest, perhaps, in a tie with a few others. My parents and a few of my teachers in the same realm.

He knows water and land issues and his moral compass is spot on and, yet. The Californians in his district decided they wanted a State Representative to go to Boise and argue for constituents who aren’t sure which public bathroom to use! Water and land are the life blood of Idaho. If there isn’t a readily available supply of water then the potty confusion is irrelevant.

I’m sorry if I appear crude but we’re losing a darn good man to the politically correct and they don’t know crap from Crayola!

If this is the future then I don’t miss youth. The country and land I love, or loved, is being sacrificed to the altar of snowflakes, the confused and, frankly, agents of a very dark force.