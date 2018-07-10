Tips to Stay Cool in the Summer Without Increasing Your Bills

You don’t have to be a thermometer to know it’s hot outside.

If you’re one who doesn’t like the heat – or high electricity bills caused by cooling off your pad – you may be interested in the following cost-saving tips.

For starters, Idaho Power offers these suggestions:

Close your blinds, especially on the east and west, to block the warming rays of the sun.

If it’s safe to do so at cooler times of the day, open windows to let cool air inside

Use fans instead of punching down the AC

Minimize the use of indoor, heat-producing appliances like the oven and clothes dryer. Instead, consider using a clothes drying rack and outdoor grill

Turn the air conditioner off when you’re going to be gone for an extended period.

Check your AC's air handler or furnace filter. Dirty filters reduce a system’s efficiency.

Install a programmable thermostat that allows higher temps at night and when you're are away

Weather strip doors and windows to prevent losing cool air to the outside.

A few tips from another source include the following:

Use your ceiling fan, setting it to operate counter clockwise in the summer to create a “wind-chill breeze" effect.

Change your bed sheets frequently, and use cotton sheets because they breathe more easily than other types of material.

Close the doors of rooms in your home that aren’t being used during the hottest part of the day. (See, Huffington Post)