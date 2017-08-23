Today’s Powerball Jackpot Remains Second Largest

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Today’s Powerball jackpot is the second largest in both the U.S. and Powerball history.

Tickets for the more than $700 million jackpot must be purchased before 7:55 p.m. MDT today.

“One Powerball ticket is all you need, but you have to be in it to win $700 million,” Idaho Lottery Director Jeff Anderson said in a prepared statement. “Buying more tickets doesn’t materially increase your odds of winning the jackpot. Each ticket purchased has an equal chance of winning.”

If you’re lucky enough to win this life-changing jackpot, there are several things you should know.

“First,” said David Workman, Idaho Lottery public information specialist, “they should immediately sign the back of their ticket and contact Lottery Offices. Players have 180 days to claim their prize. We recommend winners take the time to consider their options carefully with advice and consultation of trained professionals in the disciplines of tax, accounting, and finance.”

The Idaho Lottery encourages winners to sign their tickets and keep them in a safe place until claiming their prize.

Anderson has a message for Gem State ticket holders: “Good luck, Idaho!” he said.