Tommy for Idaho Visits Top Story

The three-way race for the Republican nomination in Idaho is essentially the election.

While the size of the independent voter count grows many of those people are small government proponents

Candidates are more cautious but as an observer it’s difficult to see how any Democrat could make a dent in 2018. While the size of the independent voter count grows many of those people are small government proponents.

Dr. Tommy Ahlquist is one of the three Republicans with hopes of capturing the May GOP Primary.

He spent one-half hour with us on Top Story. The Doctor had some impressions from Governor Otter’s final State-of-the-State Address and we talked population growth, healthcare and agricultural concerns. You can listen below: