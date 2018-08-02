Too Early for Halloween Displays in Twin Falls?

Look, I’m not opposed to Halloween.

Just because a kid dresses up as a troll doesn’t make him an agent of Satan. Often kids pick costumes to express individuality. One year I wanted to be a tiger. My mom bought me a tiger mask for 50 cents at the Five and Dime and then drew tiger stripes on a paper bag. Voila, I was a tiger in a bag.

What does bother me are displays of Halloween candy on August 1 st . Seriously, it’ll be hard as a rock in 90 days.

A friend also told me the brand I spotted at Walmart is no longer manufactured in the United States. He sent me this link as an alternative. Candy made in the USA!