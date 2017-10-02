Too Soon for Christmas? The Year Round Marketing Blitz

We ask the question every year about Christmas decorations. Too soon?

They’ve been out in many stores for several weeks and over the weekend I noticed Halloween and Christmas sharing space. I didn’t see any decorations for the greatest of all American holidays. A friend in England once told me Americans and Canadians have one thing he really covets: Thanksgiving.

I posted some of the pictures to Facebook and asked for some opinions. One writer actually explained she would prefer shopping for decorating ideas well in advance. Men don’t think about these things. We don’t decorate. We used blankets as drapes, for crying out loud. We dump hash in a bowl, heat it in the microwave, wash it down with a 6-pack and call it a 7-course-meal.

Also, I should note, in most tourist towns you can find high-end Christmas stores. These are often open year round. Oh, and I watched a Bryan Cranston Christmas flick over the weekend. Very funny!