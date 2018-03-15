Top 5 Things to Do Over Spring Break in Twin Falls

cookelma

With kids out of school, and parents not necessarily out of work, Spring Break is a week where kids can get bored pretty easily. So here are the top 5 things to do during Spring Break that will help keep your kids active.

1.) Head to the Twin Falls YMCA. There are Spring Break Camps, a pool, youth activities and much more. Some events do cost some money. Head over to their website for the full list of stuff they have available.

2.) Putters Mini-Golf will be open the week of Spring Break! It has been a pretty big hit since they opened last year. Definitely a fun way to get the kids out of the house.

3.) For kids K - 6th grade the Gemstone Climbing Gym will be having a Spring Break Camp! It rums from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and it's sure to tucker them out! Prices vary and a waiver is required. All that can be found on their Facebook page.

4.) The Twin Falls City Pool will be extending their hours during Spring Break! A family friendly area that is great to keep kids moving.

5.) Jump Time! If you get bored of jumping on trampolines, the foam pit and the basketball court, you can head next door for the soccer time! Lots of activity and lots to do guaranteed to wear the kids out.