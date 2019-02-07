Top 5 Ways You Know You’re In Twin Falls

This isn't a bad list and sure it is not completely positive, it just is what it is. If for some reason you were dropped at the edge of town unsure where you were, these are the 5 top ways you know you are definitely in Twin Falls.

1 Title Loans and banks on every corner If you are walking down the street and you see a different title loan place or bank you are definitely in Twin Falls. Every place you turn BAM another one.

2 Someone is jumping off a bridge This one is pretty obvious. If someone is jumping off a bridge, you are definitely in Twin Falls. It is the only place you can BASE jump without a permit.

3 You run across a street that shares a name with a town Seriously though, it seems like 90 percent of the street names in Twin Falls are also town or city names in Idaho. Hailey, Fairfield, Gooding, the list goes on and on.

4 The wind is blowing Yes, Twin Falls gets incredibly windy. It is more strange if the wind is NOT blowing if we are being completely honest here.

5 Trucks are EVERYWHERE You can't live in Idaho if you don't have a pick up truck. That is true in Twin Falls as well. How else are people supposed to be able to carry all their hunting, fishing and camping gear. Everyone has a truck.