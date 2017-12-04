Top Three Places to See Christmas Lights in Twin Falls
There are several neighborhoods in the Twin Falls area that do a nice job of putting up Christmas lights. There are three displays that should be on your must-see list this year.
Before we start, it's worth noting that the famous Candy Cane House in Twin Falls would normally be on this list. Due to a family emergency, the lights on the house on Polk street are not up this year. You can find more information about why the lights aren't up at the Candy Cane House in Twin Falls, here
- 3
Orton Botanical Garden in Twin Falls
This 5 acre garden in Twin Falls showcases drought tolerant plants is transformed into a Christmas light display worth checking out. It's located on the corner of Filer and Grandview in Twin Falls.
- 2
Twin View Lane in Twin Falls
Twin View Lane is a neighborhood of houses that transforms into one of the largest displays in Southern Idaho. Twin View Lane was recently listed as one of the best places to view Christmas Lights by Only In Your State.
- 1
Rock Creek Christmas Lights
Our #1 pick. Technically, these aren't in Twin Falls but the Rock Creek Christmas lights are debatably the most popular display in the Twin Falls area. Formerly the South Hills Christmas lights, this display moved to The Rock Creek General store in Hansen several years ago. It's a drive or walk-friendly display, and open every evening from 5:30pm to Midnight