Torch Ride Remembers Idaho’s Fallen Troops

An Idaho hero will be remembered Friday in Rupert.

The Tribute to Fallen Soldiers Memorial Torch Ride is going coast-to-coast and will visit with more than 5-dozen Gold Star Families. Having Left Oregon the motorcycle caravan will arrive in the Boise area Thursday afternoon and is expected at 4:00 P.M., Friday in Rupert.

The riders and their torch will then join the family of SGT Chris Workman . The procession of the torch will cover 35-hundred miles in under three weeks before arriving at Arlington National Cemetery.

Warren Williamson is among the founders of the yearly ride. You can listen to him as he explains how the ride came about and why the volunteers believe it’s a mission of love and gratitude.