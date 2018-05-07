Tour New Sawtooth Forest Headquarters at Upcoming Open House

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) The public will get a chance to see behind the scenes of a new Forest Service building in the Magic Valley at an upcoming open house event. On May 15, at 10 a.m. the Sawtooth National Forest will host a ribbon cutting at the new headquarters offices in Jerome County. Recently the Supervisor's offices moved from south Twin Falls to the new location near the Highway 93 and Interstate 84 interchange. “Through advanced planning and creative thinking between General Services Administration and U.S. Forest Service, we set out to build a facility that would be cost effective and meet long-term needs,” said Tiffany Hixson, GSA’s Acting Regional Administrator for Northwest/Arctic Region, in a prepared statement. “The partnership resulted in a new, modern supervisor’s office that meets these goals.” The public will get to tour areas of the new building that normally would be off limits, plus Forest personnel will be on hand to talk to. Tours will go till 4 p.m.