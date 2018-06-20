Tourist Takes In Sites, VLOGS About Her First Trip To Twin Falls

A tourist named Nikki Young stopped with family and friends in Twin Falls recently and uploaded her experience to YouTube. She can be seen visiting Shoshone Falls, getting some exploring in and doing a little carpool karaoke as well.

The video begins with her praising Twin Falls for its beauty, and also commenting on how out-of-towners often stereotype the state. Judging by the video which was posted on June 18, she picked a perfect day to visit the state's tallest waterfall.