Tout Your Teal Thursday Twin Falls For Sexual Assault Awareness

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month . Thursday, April 19, is the day to flash some teal in your wardrobe to help raise awareness.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is asking Twin Falls residents to wear teal on Thursday to show you will not stand for sexual violence in Idaho. Sharing your photo on social media is being encouraged, according to the department's Facebook page . The tagging of the Idaho Sexual Violence Prevention Program (@IdahoSVP) on Twitter of Facebook, should be a common theme for Thursday.

It is estimated that two in every five women have fallen victim to some sort of sexual abuse during their lifetime, according to a release by the department . To report an act of sexual abuse, victims can contact the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare at 208-334-5500.