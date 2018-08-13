Traffic Signal Upgrade Planned at Blue Lakes and Heyburn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – A traffic signal at a busy intersection in the city will get an upgrade this week.

The city of Twin Falls said in information released on Monday that it will install a new flashing yellow arrow to the existing traffic signal at Blue Lakes Boulevard North and Heyburn Avenue.

The installation will take place on Tuesday.

Drivers should expect intermittent single-lane closures and left-turn restrictions during the installation. If possible, the city asks that drivers avoid, the intersection during the signalwork.

The city reminds drivers that a