Traffic Signal Upgrade Planned at Blue Lakes and Heyburn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – A traffic signal at a busy intersection in the city will get an upgrade this week.

The city of Twin Falls said in information released on Monday that it will install a new flashing yellow arrow to the existing traffic signal at Blue Lakes Boulevard North and Heyburn Avenue.

The installation will take place on Tuesday.

Drivers should expect intermittent single-lane closures and left-turn restrictions during the installation. If possible, the city asks that drivers avoid, the intersection during the signalwork.

The city reminds drivers that a

  • green arrow represents a protected turn; drivers have the right of way when turning left
  • flashing yellow arrow means to proceed left with caution while yielding to oncoming traffic
  • solid yellow alerts drivers that a traffic change is coming, and they should prepare to stop
  • solid red means stop
