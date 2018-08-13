Traffic Signal Upgrade Planned at Blue Lakes and Heyburn
TWIN FALLS, Idaho – A traffic signal at a busy intersection in the city will get an upgrade this week.
The city of Twin Falls said in information released on Monday that it will install a new flashing yellow arrow to the existing traffic signal at Blue Lakes Boulevard North and Heyburn Avenue.
The installation will take place on Tuesday.
Drivers should expect intermittent single-lane closures and left-turn restrictions during the installation. If possible, the city asks that drivers avoid, the intersection during the signalwork.
The city reminds drivers that a
- green arrow represents a protected turn; drivers have the right of way when turning left
- flashing yellow arrow means to proceed left with caution while yielding to oncoming traffic
- solid yellow alerts drivers that a traffic change is coming, and they should prepare to stop
- solid red means stop