The City of Twin Falls has postponed work on a traffic signal at Washington Street North and Cheney Drive due to inclement weather and concerns about worker safety.

Contractors with the city had planned to replace a signal cabinet at Washington Street North and Cheney Drive on Wednesday, Dec. 20. During the replacement of the cabinet, the traffic signal would not be operating and flaggers would assist with traffic control.

The city will reschedule traffic signal maintenance when weather conditions improve. You can keep up with the latest from the City of Twin Falls by signing up for traffic and other city alert s.