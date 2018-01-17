Traffic Stop Leads to Heroin Drug Arrest in Wood River Valley

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX) Wood River Valley authorities say a recent traffic resulted in an arrest for possession of heroin. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, the traffic stop happened on January 10, at just before 1 a.m. in Hailey. A Blaine County deputy stopped a car driven by Lisa Letourneau, age 37, of Ketchum; the passenger was identified as the drivers sister, 40-year-old Shonna Letourneau of Hailey. During a search of the car, with help from a Hailey police office, a bag of needles with suspected heroin was allegedly found on the floor. The sheriff's office say during the investigation a review of the patrol car's camera revealed the passenger had thrown suspected drugs from the car right after being stopped. Lisa Letourneau is facing one count of felony possession of a controlled substance heroin, one felony count of concealment of evidence and several misdemeanor charges. Letourneau was booked into the Blaine County Detention Ceneter and released on a $3,000 bond. Shonna was released without charges.