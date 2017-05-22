Training for Idaho Enhanced Carry

Todd Eccles from Patriot Defense will be joining us in studio. This last Saturday, I took Todd’s course and can now apply for an enhanced carry permit. This will allow me to take a pistol with me to states that offer reciprocity.

By the way, some of the men and women shooting with me were surprised by the goggles. I’ve got two pairs of safety glasses. One wouldn’t fit over my regular glasses and I couldn’t find the other set. The goggles are from my days hanging dry wall. They can get steamy if you park them atop your head, but otherwise stay dry. I kicked out a lot of brass!