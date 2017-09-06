Traumatic Brain Injury Group to Hold First of Several Meetings Tonight

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – The first of several meetings aimed to bring awareness and resources for those who’ve suffered traumatic brain injury will be held this evening at the College of Southern Idaho.

The Traumatic Brain Injury Group will hold its first meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. today in Room 276 of the Taylor building on the College of Southern Idaho campus.

The meeting will be Michael Howell, who suffered his own traumatic brain injury, and who will be assisted by several community partners.

The meeting is the first in a series that will be held on the first Tuesday of every month through May.

The meeting aims to bring awareness about TBI, and assist those with TBI or their caregivers and others to find resources to help in the recovery and treatment process.