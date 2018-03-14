Traveling in Idaho at Night – Be Careful of Animals

Traveling at night through Idaho can be especially dangerous with the lack of light and a risk of hitting big game. Hitting an elk or deer can be deadly and scary.

Here is what it can do to a car.

According to dmv.org 1 out of 17 crashes involves a roaming animal. And as you can see, no one walks away a winner. 89% of these crashes happen on two lane roads, which Idaho has an abundance of; and 84% happen on dry clear nights.

Make sure you keep an eye out for reflective eyes, a lot of big game travels in large groups so keep watch the shoulders of the road and be especially careful during dusk and dawn.