Trick or Treat Fun at Annual Halloween Event

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Ghosts and goblins, a piece of toast and hobnoblins … they all came out – both the young and young at heart – for some candy and, of course, to show off their cool costumes.

Trick or Treat on Bish’s Street, presented by Bish’s RV and Townsquare Media, is held every year on Halloween at the Fred Meyer parking lot. Area businesses and organizations show up outside the RVs, and trick or treaters go to each one to fill their bags. It’s like a “trunk or treat” on steroids.

Though the skies were overcast and a late afternoon breeze made it a chilly event, it didn’t seem to dampen the mood.

“I really like that it is a family event,” said first-timer Lissete Tamayo, who was at the Great Harvest Bread Co. station. She said she was impressed with how well organized the event was. She also appreciated that it was a safe, family-oriented event and that both kids and their parents get involved.

Her colleague, Sophia Bates, said much the same thing: "It's fun when you see whole families dressed up together," like a couple of families who donned The Incredible characters outfits.

The event went from 3:30 to 6 p.m.

Check back Thursday to see additional photos of the event. Yours might be among the costumes featured.