Triple A Says 200,000 Idahoans Traveling Over Memorial Weekend

Higher gas prices don't appear to be detouring Idahoans from packing up and heading out on the highway over Memorial Weekend.

While I hope to not have to start my car at all until I head back to work on Tuesday, Triple A is estimating somewhere in the ballpark of 200,000 motorists in Idaho will be heading to predetermined destinations from now to Monday, according to newsroom.aaa.com.

Over 40 million motorists are also expected to be filling up their gas tanks nationwide, according to the report. The Idaho State Police are reminding drivers to be cautious over the holiday weekend, as the period from Memorial Day to Labor Day has historically been one of the deadliest as far as motor vehicle accidents.