Trooper Cleared After Firing at Vehicle That Drove at Him

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho State Police trooper who fired seven shots at a vehicle containing two teenage girls who authorities say tried to run over the trooper has been cleared of any wrongdoing. Bonneville County Prosecutor Daniel Clark in a statement Thursday says Travis Gurney was justified in discharging his weapon after the driver made herself a danger to police and the public at large. Neither girl was hit by gunfire. Authorities tell the Idaho State Journal that the 14- and 15-year-old girls stole a 2002 Chevy Tahoe in Burley on Nov. 13. Officials say Gurney attempted to deploy spike strips during a pursuit, and the Tahoe drove at him. The Tahoe later crashed into another vehicle in Pocatello, with no major injuries reported. The girls' names haven't been released.