Troopers Issue Wind Warning for Drivers
*****UPDATE***** I-84 has re-opened at mile marker 190 *****UPDATE*****
Idaho State Police believe high winds played a part in an accident on Interstate 84 near the Kasota Road exit.
Another accident during the night happened near the Hazleton exit at mile marker 190
The left lane of the eastbound lane may still be closed near mile marker 199. According to troopers, the wind has caused traffic problems throughout the night in Jerome, Cassia and Minidoka Counties. Troopers and deputies are advising caution because of the winds.
Another accident during the night happened near the Hazelton exit at mile marker 190 and closed both eastbound lanes for a time. Traffic had to leave I-84 at exit 188.